A fight has been launched to save a ‘lifeline’ bus service in a West Sussex village.

Bus company Stagecoach is cutting the number of daytime direct services on the No 17 between Partridge Green and Horsham – meaning only morning and evening buses will run on the route.

But the decision has sparked concerns for local residents who rely on the service and a petition has now been organised in a bid to get Stagecoach to reverse its decision.

Horsham MP John Milne has also spoke out about the cuts and is asking the bus company to reconsider.

In their petition, organised by Chris Halliwell, the villagers say: “For many in our community, the number 17 bus route was more than just a means of transport – it was a lifeline.

"Old and young from Partridge Green depended on it for access to hospital services in Horsham, be it for regular check-ups or emergencies. Our students travelled to schools and colleges in Horsham, gaining knowledge and building their futures.

"Our friends and neighbours used it to shop in Horsham, keeping local businesses flourishing. Moreover, roughly half of our village relies heavily on the medical centre in Cowfold, which is now an arduous journey away due to the discontinuation of the bus service.

"Hardworking people who are employed in Partridge Green, hailing from the villages north of Shermanbury, are left stranded until late afternoon as no accessible transport service stops in the village before 4.56pm. “The stopping of the number 17 bus route has not just resulted in inconvenience, but has also disrupted lives and caused significant distress for a considerable part of our community.

"We implore Stagecoach to recognise our plight and reinstate the No 17 bus route that serves Partridge Green and Littleworth, thereby reconnecting us with essential services and restoring our faith in the public transportation system.”

MP John Milne said that Stagecoach informed West Sussex County Council of timetable changes months ago but said there was no mention of the impact it would have on Partridge Green.

“This timetable change should never have gone ahead without proper public consultation. Having engaged with residents, since the announcement, I have written to West Sussex County Council to share their concerns. In the light of the strong negative reaction, I hope this will be reconsidered.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said the No 17 service was operation ‘on a fully commercial basis, without subsidy.’ The new timetable, which came into force on September 1 meant the service would run every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday between Henfield and Brighton, with buses extending northwards to either Horsham or Partridge Green.

“To make the new timetable reliable, we're unable to offer direct buses between Partridge Green and Horsham during the daytime. We're running a direct hourly service from the village to Henfield and Brighton and residents will benefit from our new earlier morning and evening trips in each direction.

“The busiest buses from Partridge Green towards Horsham each morning, up to and including the 09.30 bus, will continue to run through the village as normal. Later afternoon buses from Horsham (after 16.00) will also serve the village as normal.”