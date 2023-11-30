Film star robot R2D2 visits Wendy House Nursery at hospital in Haywards Heath
and live on Freeview channel 276
The iconic film star robot arrived at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath with his escort Sean Lesponera.
Mid Downs Radio host Wendy Swinton-Eagle told the Middy: "The robot wheeled around and demonstrated great skill at whistling and flapping his flaps while also playing music and relaying an urgent message from Princess Lea concerning the safety of the Galaxy.”
Lorraine Brunton, deputy nursery manager, said: “I don’t know who was more excited to meet him – the staff or the children.”
Sean, from Dream Movie Prop Hire, was also guest on the Simply Redhead Show on Mid Downs Radio, which is hosted by Wendy. Mid Downs Radio is a registered charity which broadcasts 24/7 from its studios in the Princess Royal Hospital. The station has been on air for over 45 years and is still going strong.