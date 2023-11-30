Film star robot R2D2 visits Wendy House Nursery at hospital in Haywards Heath

Star Wars legend R2D2 was greeted with squeals of delight at the Wendy House nursery this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic film star robot arrived at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath with his escort Sean Lesponera.

Mid Downs Radio host Wendy Swinton-Eagle told the Middy: "The robot wheeled around and demonstrated great skill at whistling and flapping his flaps while also playing music and relaying an urgent message from Princess Lea concerning the safety of the Galaxy.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

R2D2 visited kids at the Wendy House nursery at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Brunton, deputy nursery manager, said: “I don’t know who was more excited to meet him – the staff or the children.”