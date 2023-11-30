West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s brand new Training Centre and Fire Station is now open.

Platinum House in Horsham was officially opened on Tuesday, November 28, by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

The multi-million-pound site, commissioned by West Sussex County Council, is the first of its type in the county and was named Platinum House in honour of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Chairman of West Sussex County Council Pete Bradbury, said: “This is a momentous occasion for West Sussex County Council and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service as we reach the culmination of a commitment to build an industry-leading new facility to ensure our firefighters are equipped with the skills that they need to keep us all safe in the event of an emergency. The building represents far more than bricks and mortar – it represents our vision for the future.”

Invited guests got a tour of the facility on Tuesday and watched a demonstration in the drillyard.

Leader of West Sussex County Council Paul Marshall said: “Horsham has a long and proud history of firefighters who have worked tirelessly to keep people safe, and to be there to support them in their hour of need. I wonder what the firefighters from days gone by, dressed in brass helmets and wool tunics, would make of Platinum House today? Not least the considerable steps forward in firefighter safety and best practice, but even down to the way we power the building through the use of green energy sources.

“I suspect they would be in awe of this remarkable facility, and it is in their memory that we dedicate the opening of Platinum House as we look to a long and prosperous new chapter of the fire service in Horsham and beyond across the whole of West Sussex.”

Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, said: “On behalf of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service I would like to put on record our thanks as a service to the Leader of West Sussex County Council, our Cabinet Member and the Cabinet for understanding the vision we had to deliver a first-class facility here – not just for the residents of Horsham, but all of our communities in West Sussex.”

1 . Platinum House Platinum House in Horsham was officially opened on Tuesday, November 28, by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112901

