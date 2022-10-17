Final call for Sussex Active awards nominations
There isn’t long left to nominate your sporting heroes for the Sussex Sports Awards 2022.
The awards celebrates the achievements and dedication of those performing, volunteering or working in the sport and physical activity sector.
Ed Bartram from Active Sussex, said: "This is your time to say thank you to all the unsung heroes across the county who have worked so hard to get people physically active during the last year. They are not in it for the recognition, but it is still important we highlight and celebrate the difference they make to people's lives."
Active Sussex, the organisers of the awards, invites nominations for individuals and organisations in the following categories: Sports Personality of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Outstanding Contribution to Sport and Physical Activity Award; Active School of the Year; Community Impact Award; Inclusion and Diversity Award; Health Improvement Award.
The ceremony is in November at Sussex County Cricket Club. Nominations close at noon on Thursday, October 21.
Nominate here: www.activesussex.org/sussex-sports-awards-2022