The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

The ticket entry price gives visitors the opportunity to watch world-class competitions and demonstrations, get expert advice in the Wellness Centre, presented by MARS who lead the way in animal nutrition and health protection and enjoy a wide range of free workshops, including dog yoga, sound-bathing and reiki, in The Studio, presented by Randox.

They can also teach their dog new tricks with unlimited Have-a-Go activities such as FlyBall, test their dog’s speed in the popular 50m Dash competition, browse the goods of carefully hand-picked retailers and exhibitors, chill out to the smooth sounds emanating from the bandstand, cool off with a dip in Fido’s Lido, and sit back with a glass of Taittinger champagne whilst listening to the mellifluous tones of well-known voices reading from dog themed works of fiction.

James Middleton at Goodwoof, Goodwood. Picture: Christopher Ison ©

The Duke of Richmond said: “We had an excellent weekend celebrating everything we love about dogs at Goodwood earlier this year at our inaugural Goodwoof event and very much look forward to welcoming everyone and their dog back in May 2023.”

Adult early bird ticket prices have been held at £30 (£35 when the offer ends) for adults, £20 for young people aged 13-21 and all under 12s and dogs go free (but do need to be pre-booked). There is plenty of free parking followed by a lovely walk through the Goodwood coppices, or a Bark and Ride shuttle bus will be in operation throughout the weekend for those looking to save smaller legs.

For more information, visit www.goodwood.com/goodwoof

