Findon Valley parent and toddler group plants tree for the Platinum Jubilee

The Open House Parent and Toddler Group organised the ceremony at Findon Valley Free Church (Baptist).

Leader Christine Fairs said: "The children were poised to use their little spades to add their shovels of earth to fill the hole. What fun they had!"Christine started the ceremony by welcoming everyone, including members of the church. She explained the Queen’s Christian faith and said how thankful everyone was for her 70 years' service.

The Open House Parent and Toddler Group team with the Salix tree they planted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Allie used a sparkling silver spade to put the first shovel of earth around the Salix tree, followed by the Open House team and then the children.

After the tree planting, everyone went back into the church to make bunting and eat cakes with a royal theme, made by Linda Connelly.

Christine added: "The parents and carers were given the latest book by Catherine Butcher on the Queen’s faithful service. It was a very special and memorable morning."