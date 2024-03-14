Fine photos and crafts on display at Burgess Hill Martlets WI AGM
The WI said the craft competition entries on display highlighted the skill and versatility of its craft group.
Visit www.thewi.org.uk to find out more about the the Women's Institute.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Members voted by secret ballot for the entries using a plentiful supply of buttons, nothing goes to waste in a WI!
“The winner was a beautifully crafted clown by Carol Mayes, while the entry under the heading 'Spring' was won by Mareen Barker and was very delicate. The winner of the photo competition was Jacky Cadle with her close-up of a bee on a flower.”
The WI is the largest women’s organisation in the UK and offers ‘a trusted place for all women of all generations’ so they can share experiences and learn from each other. The Burgess Hill WI meets at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road.