Fine photos and crafts on display at Burgess Hill Martlets WI AGM

Burgess Hill Martlets WI held its annual general meeting recently, which featured its photographic and craft competitions.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
The WI said the craft competition entries on display highlighted the skill and versatility of its craft group.

Visit www.thewi.org.uk to find out more about the the Women's Institute.

The winners with Carol Mayes in the centre, and Mareen Barker and Jacky Cadle on the left and right respectivelyThe winners with Carol Mayes in the centre, and Mareen Barker and Jacky Cadle on the left and right respectively
The winners with Carol Mayes in the centre, and Mareen Barker and Jacky Cadle on the left and right respectively
A spokesperson for the group said: “Members voted by secret ballot for the entries using a plentiful supply of buttons, nothing goes to waste in a WI!

“The winner was a beautifully crafted clown by Carol Mayes, while the entry under the heading 'Spring' was won by Mareen Barker and was very delicate. The winner of the photo competition was Jacky Cadle with her close-up of a bee on a flower.”

The WI is the largest women’s organisation in the UK and offers ‘a trusted place for all women of all generations’ so they can share experiences and learn from each other. The Burgess Hill WI meets at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road.