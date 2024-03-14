Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The WI said the craft competition entries on display highlighted the skill and versatility of its craft group.

The winners with Carol Mayes in the centre, and Mareen Barker and Jacky Cadle on the left and right respectively

A spokesperson for the group said: “Members voted by secret ballot for the entries using a plentiful supply of buttons, nothing goes to waste in a WI!

“The winner was a beautifully crafted clown by Carol Mayes, while the entry under the heading 'Spring' was won by Mareen Barker and was very delicate. The winner of the photo competition was Jacky Cadle with her close-up of a bee on a flower.”