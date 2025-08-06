Fire service called to Eastbourne to rescue sheep stuck in ditch

Crews from East Sussex Fire and rescue were called to Eastbourne to help rescue a sheep that had been stuck in a water ditch.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that crews were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday, August 5 to reports of a sheep being stuck in a ditch by near the footbridge at Sevenoaks Road.

The spokesperson added: “Crews from Eastbourne were in attendance, working to safely release the sheep. Crews handed over to the farmer and left the scene by 6.13pm.”