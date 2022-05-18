'Fireball' spotted shooting through the sky over Horsham

Residents report seeing the ball of flame – a meteorite – flashing westwards over the town on Monday night.

And others said they had witnessed it in Storrington and Billingshurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of people took to social media to report their sightings.

A 'fireball' was seen in the sky over the Horsham area

One described it as a ‘sizeable white/green ball of light’ and another described it as ‘amazing, with a bright green tail.’

A meteorite is a solid piece of space debris that survives its passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

When it enters the atmosphere gases cause it to heat up and radiate energy.