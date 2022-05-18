Quick work helps clear fallen tree from Horsham road

Quick work and 'community spirit' helped to clear the tree off the roadway

Police say they received a report that ‘a large tree’ was blocking both lanes of Broadbridge Heath Road just after 5.30pm on Friday (May 13).

A police community support officer, PCSO Gamble, arrived on the scene within 10 minutes – armed with an axe, saw and some loppers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Horsham police spokesperson said: “With the help of some very good spirited and hardworking locals, the tree was cut up and the road re-opened by 6.30pm.