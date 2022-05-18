Quick work helps clear fallen tree from Horsham road

Quick work and ‘community spirit’ helped to clear a fallen tree from a road near Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:30 pm
Police say they received a report that ‘a large tree’ was blocking both lanes of Broadbridge Heath Road just after 5.30pm on Friday (May 13).

A police community support officer, PCSO Gamble, arrived on the scene within 10 minutes – armed with an axe, saw and some loppers.

A Horsham police spokesperson said: “With the help of some very good spirited and hardworking locals, the tree was cut up and the road re-opened by 6.30pm.

“PCSO Gamble would like to thank everyone who helped. It showed a great sense of community spirit.”

