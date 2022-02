Part of Devonshire Road by Barclays has been cordoned off while crews attend the scene.

They arrived in the town centre just before 3pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters at the scene in Bexhill town centre SUS-220223-155417001

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

More as we get it.

More news: 27 pictures of the storm and the damage it caused in the Hastings and Bexhill area

Firefighters at the scene in Bexhill town centre SUS-220223-155428001