West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s new trainee firefighters will break-in their new fire boots as they take on a 16-mile trek along the south coast to raise money for causes close to their hearts.

They will be completing the journey next Friday, March 25, raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity and Fire Aid, with all donations being split equally between the two charities.

The fundraiser comes as the recruits near the end of their 13-week initial training course, which will see them deployed to a number of different fire stations around the county upon completion.

11 new firefighter recruits will be walking 16 miles from Worthing to Bognor to raise money for charity

Steve Buchanan-Lee, group manager for development and operational training, said: “It has become a tradition within the fire service to undertake a charity challenge when training to become a whole-time firefighter.

“This signifies the firefighters’ commitment to a career serving their community.

“Having seen first-hand the dedication that our recruits have been putting in to their 13-week residential training course, I have absolutely no doubt that they’ll be able to dig deep and find the strength to complete the challenge, even during the most exhausting moments.”

To support their efforts, please visit GoFundMe for more details.

