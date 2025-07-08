Fireworks to return to Eastbourne airshow for 2025

Fireworks will return to Eastbourne Airshow this August thanks to backing from local businesses.

The annual Airbourne firework finale regularly attracts thousands of spectators and is being made possible this year thanks to sponsorship from idverde, Elite Medical, Eastbourne Hospitality Association and Frontier Fireworks.

The display on Sunday, August 17 will mark the end of four days of flying displays and will take place at the Wish Tower beach from 9pm.

The countdown begins beforehand with Radio Airbourne 87.7FM, sponsored by Caffyns, and they will be getting the party started with music on the seafront from 8pm.

Fireworks at Airbourne. Picture: Matt Kuchta

Chris Verheyden, Artistic Director of Frontier Fireworks said: "Frontier Fireworks are going to close this year's Airbourne airshow in style with a completely new display for Sunday evening.

“We have designed a large array of new bespoke fireworks for this year’s season and are so excited to bring you our new sequences, with Airbourne fans being the first audience to see our brand new fireworks for the season ahead. We cannot wait to see you all on the beach and around the promenade having a great time."

Spectators can look forward to displays of up to 700ft including shooting stars which change direction as they race multiple colours across the sky.

New flourishes for this year include vibrant orange and Tutti Frutti themed displays, red howling and silver crackling burst cakes and Frontier Fireworks’ signature crackling Dragon Eggs – this year featuring new designs.

Darren Pillar, Operations Director at idverde said: “We’re incredibly proud to sponsor the Airbourne 2025 Fireworks Finale. At idverde, we’re passionate about supporting the communities we work in—from enhancing school play areas and church grounds to lighting up the skies over Eastbourne. It’s a joy to be part of something that brings people together and celebrates the spirit of this amazing town.”

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism and Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said: “The fireworks are a magnificent highlight in the Airbourne programme and another reason for visitors to stay into the evening and contribute further to the local economy, enjoying all that Eastbourne’s hospitality businesses have to offer.

“Our thanks go to all of the businesses supporting this year’s show. It is only with your help that Airbourne can continue to take flight.”