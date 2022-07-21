Firle Church of England Primary School marked the occasion with the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band and Councillor Adrian Ross.

Councillor Ross said: "It was a delight to officially open the amazing new playground and outside classroom at 'the school under the hill'.

“Friends of Firle, parents and children ran an incredible campaign over three years to raise the necessary funds, and the children led the design process. The result is fantastic and will make the school an even more beautiful place to learn."

Councillor Ross officially cut the ribbon with Arlina, Jacob and Milo as the oldest and youngest at school.

Jacob said “I like going on everything. I’m so happy because it’s all so nice and I like playing on it. I like cutting the ribbon. I liked everybody watching and even my Mum was there.”

Everyone who donated and sponsored the playground were invited and the school had guests from Lewes Castle, Lewes Rotary, Power Garages, Robert and Ami who used to run Firle Village Stores – along with many friends and families from across the local area.

Rachel West, executive head teacher at the school, said: “It is truly amazing that such a small school can raise so much and everyone should feel very proud of what they have created for the children here at Firle today and for future generations.

"Three years ago the Friends of Firle asked me what I would like them to fundraise for and as our playground was looking tired and tatty with the train being beyond repair and the tepee’s and trim trail needing so much work I asked for new playground equipment.

"My thoughts at the time were around replacing the train and maybe if I was lucky getting an outdoor classroom. I knew the expense of these kind of things and was mindful of budgets.