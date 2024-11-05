First phase of Bexhill beach garden project is complete

The project got underway back in August and was the idea of former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands and Lindsay White from Community Supporters.

With the help of volunteers, they have worked hard to see a plan for a garden on the beach at West Parade, finally come together.

The Mayor of Bexhill Paul Henry Wilson, and Chair of Rother, Councillor Richard Thomas, along with a number of local councillors, and representatives from local sponsors, came together in August to see the excavator put the first shovel in the shingle.

This week Lyn Langlands said: “The build phase 1 and part of phase 2 are now complete. We still have some bits and pieces to add over the coming months, such as benches, artworks, educational signs and, of course, the planting, but the main structure is built.

"We would like to invite all our supporters and well wishers to a soft opening of the beach garden at 10am on Saturday November 9. We hope you enjoy seeing this new space.

The unique space was designed by local architect Elise Liversedge. She designed a ramp down onto the shingle, boardwalks and lily pad style decking areas with seating. It will have a vast range of flora and fauna, found along our shoreline, planted around the boardwalks and decking areas.

The activities that can take place in the garden, range from a simple family picnic, to beach schools, and yoga classes taking place on the decking areas, make it a true community owned space.

Community Supporters is an educational environmental charity and the garden will contain information boards to inform everyone of the local biodiversity, the marine environment and the risks caused to that environment by climate change.

The planting will come at a later date, and this is being funded by people ‘Sponsoring a Plank’ which includes having their own personal dedication.

Lynn Langlands said: “This garden will be a flagship for Bexhill. It will be fully accessible and free for everyone. Bruce and Co are the builders of the garden, and you will be able to see more progress taking shape at West Parade in the coming weeks.”

1 . Bexhill Beach Garden taking shape Bexhill Beach Garden taking shape Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Beach Garden taking shape An impression of how the finished beach garden will look Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill Beach Garden taking shape Bexhill Beach Garden taking shape Photo: supplied