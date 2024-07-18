Fishing match to raise funds for Hastings and Rother children's charity

Fishing will take place between 10am and 3pm at Wylands, Powdermill Lane, owned by The Family Parks Group. The entry fee is £25 - £10 will go to the cash prizes, £15 to the charity.

Martin Betts, Fishery Manager at Wylands Farm, said: "We are thrilled to host this event in support of Charity for Kids. This is a wonderful chance for our community to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families who need it most. We look forward to a great turnout and a day filled with generosity and goodwill.

"Pre-booking is not required; participants can simply arrive on the day, report to the café, and make their donation. This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a day of fishing, and contribute to a worthy cause."

Charity for Kids, established in 2011, is dedicated to providing essential assistance to disabled, sick, and terminally ill children and their families across Hastings and Rother. The charity offers much-needed specialised equipment that is either not available through health services or is prohibitively expensive.

Arrival Time: From 7am, Draw Time: 8am. Fishing Time: 10am - 3pm. More details here

