Fittleworth villagers fight to save ancient pub

The Swan in Lower Street closed down in December 2020 due to ‘insurmountable losses’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sad closure left Fittleworth villagers without a pub ever since, but now residents are coming together to call on Chichester District Council to help them protect it for future generations.

An online petition has garnered 2,192 signatures a the time of writing and hopes to convince the district council to register the pub as an Asset of Community Value.

The Swan in Fittleworth

It is currently being sold with leisure property specialists Fleurets at an estimated £1.25million plus VAT.

Wade Houlden set up the petition on change.org and said The Swan has ‘always been a focal point of village life’ but said after being ‘neglected’, and is now under threat of being repurposed.

Wade said: “We would like Chichester District Council to recognise the Swan’s importance as an integral part of this community and register it as an Asset of Community Value, to help us protect it from being converted and become yet another historic pub lost forever, and to see it reopen and thrive once again.

“We the undersigned ask that the Swan Inn, Fittleworth, be registered as an Asset of Community Value by Chichester District Council.”

An Asset of Community Value is described by Chichester District Council as a building that furthers social wellbeing or social interests of the community.

These can include benefiting cultural, recreational and sporting interests.