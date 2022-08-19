Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was resubmitted for demolition of the existing dwelling at Morelands, Arundel Road, and building five homes with car parking and access.

Officers said there would be four four bed and one three bed property arranged around an access road running north to south through the site.

There would be one visitor parking space and a turning head for large vehicles, including refuse trucks, would be provided on the west side of the access road.

A drawing of the proposed site for five homes at Fontwell

"By reason of the number, siting and size of the dwellings and the limited area and configuration of the site the proposal appears cramped within the plot, represents overdevelopment of the site, and would fail to reflect the established general pattern and layout of development in the area," they said.

“The proposal results in harm to the visual amenity and character of the area.

"The adverse visual impacts would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any benefits of the proposal.

"By reason of the size and short length of the gardens of the southerly and western units and the lack of separation between the front elevation of the dwellings to the east and west boundaries the proposal would adversely impact the residential amenities of proposed occupiers."

Walberton Parish Council objected to the plans and there were five letters raising concerns including the small size of the site, lack of parking spaces, light pollution and the sewerage system being able to cope.