Flint boundary wall in Westergate can be temporarily demolished say planners

The wall at Nyton House, Nyton Road, will be reconstructed following the completion of works on the site.

In their decision report, officers said the site is occupied by Nyton House, which is a large country house and is grade II Listed.

The property has a late C17 facade, with the inside of the north-west wing of the house originally dating back to at least the 16th century.

Part of the wall at Nyton House in Westergate can be demolished to allow construction work access

"The existing wall fronts Nyton Road and is a highly visible to the wider area," the report said.

"However, the wall will only be removed temporarily and reconstructed on completion of the construction works to the main property within the site.

"The removal of part of the wall will result in interruption to the boundary treatment that extends a considerable length along the road frontage and is a prominent feature within the street scene.

"However, the removal is temporary in nature.

"There is one existing access serving the site and nearby properties have driveway access along Nyton Road and an access in this location would not appear out of character.

"To the ensure the appearance of the rebuilt wall remains in keeping with the existing, a condition has been imposed on the supporting listed application to ensure that existing bricks are re-used, and a sample panel is submitted for approval prior to reconstruction."