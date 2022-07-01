Aldingbourne

AL/89/22/L: Westergate House, Denmans Lane, Fontwell. Listed building consent for like-for-like replacement of 15 No. selected windows on the southern, western and eastern elevations of the west wing of the home.

AL/91/22/HH: 6 Meadow Way, Westergate. Erection of single story rear infill extension and conversion of attached garage roof space to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer.

Aldwick

AW/166/22/T: 48 Craigweil Lane. 1no. Maple tree - reduce crown leaving tree approximately 10m high and 8m spread. Lift crown to be 2m above ground level.

AW/170/22/T: 47 Pinehurst Park. Fell 4no. Lombardy Poplar trees (T1, T2, T3 and T4) and replace them with 3 Cherry Blossom trees.

AW/171/22/T: 49 Pinehurst Park. Fell 1no. Lombardy Poplar tree.

Arundel

AB/74/22/L: 50 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for the installation of a new metal railing in the front garden, reinstatement of external door, and minor internal amendments.

AB/77/22/PL: Arundel Church Of England Primary School, Jarvis Road. Variation of condition following grant of AB/81/20/PL relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

AB/86/22/HH: 5 Wood View. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/148/22/TEL: Land at Highfield Road. Prior notification under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for a proposed 5G telecoms installation, 15m street pole and additional 3 ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works.

BR/124/22/HH: 25 Pevensey Road. First floor side extension, barn end to gable end roof extension with 2 x side dormers and installation of crossover.

BR/135/22/HH: 2 Barklye House, Sylvan Way. Replace windows and doors.

BR/155/22/T: 2 Monterey Gardens. Fell 1no. Hawthorn tree.

Ferring

FG/96/22/HH: 4 Littlehampton Road. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension with rear balcony.

FG/100/22/HH: 9 Clover Lane. Single storey front and rear extension and roof/attic extension.

FG/113/22/HH: 19 Singleton Crescent. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use including addition of 1 x side dormer, alter front elevation brick wall and alterations fenestration/openings.

FG/115/22/CLE: Highdown House, Littlehampton Road. Lawful development certificate for existing use of existing workshop to assist the repair and maintenance of plant and machinery

Littlehampton

LU/155/22/A: Wick Information Centre, 76 Wick Street. Installation of 2 x non-illuminated fascia signs.

LU/193/22/T: 22 Camelia Close. 1no. Eucalyptus (T1): Height and radial reduction up to 1.5m leaving height and diameter at 6m. 1no. Willow (T2): repollard to previous points (up to 2.5m height reduction, up to 1.5m radial reduction) leaving height at 4.5m and diameter at 4m.

Pagham

P/101/22/PL: 63 West Front Road. Demolition of existing house, outbuilding and garage. Construction of new dwelling, workshop, bin store and bicycle. Retention and refurbishment of train carriages.

P/107/22/HH: 42 The Green. Erection of single storey rear extension, dormer extension, part conversion of garage to habitable use and installation of front carport.

Walberton

WA/56/22/PL: Land East of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell. Variation of condition imposed under WA/48/19/RES relating to condition 1-plans condition to allow an amendment to the non residential floorspace building at the entrance to the site (Block A) and the provision of 5 No new flats.This site also lies within the parish of Barnham and Eastergate.