Flood hit Hastings town centre shop re-opens

The Works shop in Priory Meadow re-opened last Friday after being forced to close due to the devastating floods that hit the town centre on January 16.

By Andy Hemsley
3 hours ago

The shop is now fully re-stocked and has taken the opportunity for a complete re-fit with newly fitted walls and air conditioning. A staff member told the Observer: “It looks better than it did before and we have been rfeally busy since re-opening.

The shop has been missed as it is one of the few outlets in the area for arts and crafts materials. The Works also stocks a wide variety of books and children’s games. When it closed, the nearest outlet was in Eastbourne.

HMV, opposite the Works, which stocks records, CD’s videos and collectable items currently remains closed and empty leaving the town without a mainstream music and video outlet.

