View dramatic pictures of Hastings West Hill Lift as you have never seen it before

As part of this programme the lift cars are being removed. Hastings Borough Council Marketing and Major Projects Manager Kevin Boorman was on hand to capture these dramatic pictures this morning of the lift cars being craned out. In Autumn 2019, a huge wheel, which is crucial to the operating of the 127 year old funicular railway, had to be lifted out and taken to a specialist foundry Sheffield to be repaired after engineers identified a problem with it. It was the first time that such a major repair had to be done since the lift opened in 1892.