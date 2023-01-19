Shripney Road has been reopened to traffic after being closed over the weekend due to heavy flooding and freezing conditions.

West Sussex Highways tweeted the update saying: “The A29 at Shripney has reopened to traffic following heavy flooding. Traffic lights are in place near the Robin Hood pub. A southbound lane is closed between Shripney Lane and Lidl roundabout. Please continue to drive through cautiously with water still on the road.”

West Sussex County Council said on Wednesday, January 18, they hoped ‘the recent break in the weather will allow us to open the road in the near future’.

“Persistent, torrential rain since the start of November has pushed ground water levels up to and, in some cases, above saturation point. Unfortunately, even the most efficient highway drainage systems can then be overwhelmed in these persistently wet conditions," they added.

Flooding on Shripney Road over the weekend

"We totally understand residents’ frustrations and we would like to assure them that we will open the roads as soon as it is safe to do so. This is dependent upon the ground water in the areas concerned and, in the case of Lower Bognor Road, the A29 at Shripney, and Pagham Road, this has not been helped by further flooding conditions at the weekend.”

A petition has been launched calling for ‘immediate action’ to tackle floods in Pagham, Bognor Regis, Bersted, Shripney and the surrounding areas.

If something isn’t done, the petition reads, ‘the impacts on the community will only continue to worsen. People will continue to struggle to get to work and school and local businesses may suffer permanent financial losses’.

