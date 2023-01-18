The Chichester and Bognor Regis area is still waterlogged after heavy downpours led to flooding chaos over the past few days.

Delays, congestion and extended trip times are just some of the issues experienced by motorists following flood warnings issued across the South Coast and the River Lavant burst its banks leading to flooding in East Lavant with some people needing to be evacuated.

Flood warnings remain in place at Aldingbourne Rife, Fittleworth on the Western Rother and Pulborough on the River Arun while there are also flood alerts for Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes, Black Ditch, Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle, Patcham, West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove, Lower Arun, River Lavant, River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham, Upper Ouse, Upper River Ems Valley, Upper River Medway, Upper River Wey, Western Rother, with Environmental Agency officers warning residents to act on their flood plans and monitor water levels in their areas.

What should you do?

If you have a flood plan, act on it.

Move family and pets to a safe place.If it is safe, move vehicles to higher ground.

Use flood protection equipment like flood barriers to protect your property. If used, this equipment should be professional supplied and installed.

Pack a bag with enough items for a few nights away in case you need to leave your property. Include essential items like a torch with spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, home insurance information, water, food, first aid and any prescription medication or baby items you might need.

Turn off gas, electricity and water mains before flood water enters your property.

Make sure neighbours are aware of the situation and offer to help those who need it, if doing so is safe.

Be ready to evacuate your property if told by emergency services to do so.

Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Six inches can knock an adult off their feet and 30 centimetres can move a car.

Flood water may be polluted. Wash your hands thoroughly if you come in contact with it.

See below for photos from both areas.

1. Barney Bowes-Lyon.jpg Flooding in Yapton. Photo: Barney Bowes-Lyon Photo Sales

2. Flooding Scenes in Lavant - photo from Katie Gilbert Photo: Katie Gilbert Photo Sales

3. Flooding River Street, in Westbourne Photo: Tony Kerr Photo Sales

4. Flooding Flooding at Pook Lane and Sheepwash Lane in East Lavant Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales