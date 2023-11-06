Flooded Sussex fields show 'unsuitability' of Rampion2 substation site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to build the substation at Oakendene, Cowfold, form part of the Rampion 2 offshore wind farm project. But Meera Smethurst, chairman of the protest group CowfoldvRampion, said that fields in the area were formed of clay and were now heavily waterlogged – and would remain that way until April.
"The amount of flooding in this area has become worse over time, as is generally witnessed in the country as a whole. We are undoubtedly experiencing heavier, more frequent rain and we can expect this to get worse as time goes on,” she said.
"Rampion have not provided a credible argument to show that the site is resilient to the effects of climate change. Instead, this is further evidence that this proposal is not in the right place. The site was chosen for the wrong reasons.”
She said Rampion had also failed to prove the project would demonstrate ‘water neutrality.’ “They plan to install mains water. During construction and decommissioning, they will need to use copious water for cleaning tyres before exiting the site, rest rooms etc.
"Water will be needed in large quantities for concrete mixing, and cooling activities. During operation, cooling facilities will use water.”
And she added: “In all three phases – construction, operation and decommissioning – there is also a risk of contamination of water.
"There is no mains drainage here so, without appropriate action, it will all be going into the water courses.”