Flooded Sussex fields show 'unsuitability' of Rampion2 substation site

Villagers fighting plans to build an electricity substation near their Sussex homes say recent severe flooding demonstrates the unsuitability of the area.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:08 GMT
Plans to build the substation at Oakendene, Cowfold, form part of the Rampion 2 offshore wind farm project. But Meera Smethurst, chairman of the protest group CowfoldvRampion, said that fields in the area were formed of clay and were now heavily waterlogged – and would remain that way until April.

"The amount of flooding in this area has become worse over time, as is generally witnessed in the country as a whole. We are undoubtedly experiencing heavier, more frequent rain and we can expect this to get worse as time goes on,” she said.

"Rampion have not provided a credible argument to show that the site is resilient to the effects of climate change. Instead, this is further evidence that this proposal is not in the right place. The site was chosen for the wrong reasons.”

Floods at Oakendene, Cowfold - the planned site of an electricity substation as part of the Rampion2 offshore wind farm project. Photo contributedFloods at Oakendene, Cowfold - the planned site of an electricity substation as part of the Rampion2 offshore wind farm project. Photo contributed
Floods at Oakendene, Cowfold - the planned site of an electricity substation as part of the Rampion2 offshore wind farm project. Photo contributed

She said Rampion had also failed to prove the project would demonstrate ‘water neutrality.’ “They plan to install mains water. During construction and decommissioning, they will need to use copious water for cleaning tyres before exiting the site, rest rooms etc.

"Water will be needed in large quantities for concrete mixing, and cooling activities. During operation, cooling facilities will use water.”

And she added: “In all three phases – construction, operation and decommissioning – there is also a risk of contamination of water.

"There is no mains drainage here so, without appropriate action, it will all be going into the water courses.”

