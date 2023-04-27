Food donations needed for Burgess Hill Big Coronation Lunch at St John’s Park

The huge family event takes place on Sunday, May 7, at St John’s Park from 12pm to 4pm.
The council said there will be plenty of free Children’s Marquee activities to keep young ones entertained, including Coronation Crafts with Burgess Hill Youth, as well as face-painting and two bouncy castles.
A town council spokesperson said: “You can capture the day with free photos in Polly the Caravan Photobooth; it will be a day you never forget.”
The council has requested that attendees bring a food item for the collection point in the Marquee. The spokesperson said: “Donations will be split evenly between the Burgess Hill Pantry and Burgess Hill Community Foodbank. Both organisations are experiencing exceptionally high demand. The aim of the collection is to support the ‘Big Help Out’ initiative, which supports Coronation activities requested by His Majesty King Charles.”
Residents are asked to bring one or more of the following: coffee, tinned meat, tinned fish, tinned custard, jam, tinned vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, pasta sauce and chocolate spread.
Mid Sussex Search for a Star will be coordinating the musical entertainment and Burgess Hill’s town mayor will officially open the event at 12pm. Burgess Hill Bonfire Society is running a BBQ, the 7th Scouts will be selling sweets, including popcorn and candy floss, and St John’s Church will be selling cakes and preserves. There will be an ice cream van on-site as well.