Save Clair Hall group puts forward plan to take lease of Haywards Heath venue to preserve ‘beating heart’ of community

The Save Clair Hall group has proposed a new plan with the goal of rescuing Haywards Heath’s only community theatre.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

In a recent announcement, the group said it wants to take lease of the site, refurbish it and operate it as a multi-use venue. The group also released artist’s impressions of how Clair Hall could look under the proposal.

If adopted by Mid Sussex District Council, Save Clair Hall said the scheme would let group members carry out ‘essential renovations for a swift re-opening’ of the building.

Member Tim French MBE, director of It’s Magic Events, said: “The need for a space where the community come together is more important post-pandemic than ever, so it’s crucial the real public opinion is honoured, and the community theatre is saved.”

The Save Clair Hall group released artist's impressions of how Clair Hall in Haywards Heath could look under its proposalThe Save Clair Hall group released artist's impressions of how Clair Hall in Haywards Heath could look under its proposal
The Save Clair Hall group released artist's impressions of how Clair Hall in Haywards Heath could look under its proposal

But the group said its plans would only be possible if the District Council ‘ceases its current rhetoric of leasing out the site for redevelopment’. Save Clair Hall added that a recent consultation by BOP Consulting showed that around 65 per cent of respondents wanted Clair Hall to remain and undergo refurbishment.

The group’s suggestion comes after Clair Hall was placed on the Theatres Trust’s ‘Risk Register’ for the second year running. The Save Clair Hall community group said it wants to be involved in the consulting process with the council’s appointed commercial agents Montague Evans.

Member Marion Wilcock said: “There’s a genuine concern that Clair Hall will be demolished just like Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill.”

Mid Sussex District Council have been approached for comment.

