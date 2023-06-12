Football legend Kevin Keegan was the star attraction as more than 500 people attended the Best of British charity lunch in Brighton.

Keegan - who played 63 games for England scoring 21 goals before retiring in 1982 - gave the after- lunch speech at The Grand Hotel in Brighton.

A fantastic £26,000 was raised at the event, with Sussex charity Chailey Heritage Foundation, benefiting from the incredible generosity of the guests. Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity - which runs a school, children’s home and home for young adults at its base in North Chailey - will use the funds to support its specialist services which include therapeutic riding, hydrotherapy and its on-site therapeutic care farm.

Kevin Keegan in Brighton

Head of Fundraising Will Folkes said: "It was an amazing afternoon and we are so grateful to organisers Best of British and all their guests for raising such a fantastic amount of funding for the young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation.

"Having a speaker like Kevin Keegan really made the day special, and his stories reminded everyone what a superstar he is. The charity relies on the support of events like this to help an inspiring group of young people and the guests were treated to a video about one of our pupils, Charlotte, and how Chailey has supported her to achieve her potential."

Tables at the annual event were taken by a wide range of businesses from across Sussex. They were able to enjoy fantastic food, great entertainment and offer their support with an auction, raffle and a chance to bid on signed Kevin Keegan prints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Best of British Events, Ryan Heal, explained why he chose to support Chailey Heritage Foundation: "I first came across the incredible work of Chailey Heritage Foundation a few years ago and was amazed at the impact they have on, not only, the lives of the children, young people in their care but also their families. They are a charity that delivers, not just in front line support but how they themselves engage with their local community, their supporters and partners.

Kevin Keegan at Brighton charity event

Chailey Heritage has been a joy to work with and we look forward to continuing that support long into the future. A personal thanks to all involved on the day, especially the volunteers.”