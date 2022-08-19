A chalet bungalow in Aldingbourne could be replaced with nine homes
A chalet bungalow in Aldingbourne could be demolished and the site used for nine new dwellings.
An outline planning application has been made for nine houses and bungalows with wildlife corridors following demolition of the existing four bedroom chalet bungalow and assorted outbuildings at The Paddock, Littleheath Road.
A design and access statement by H J Concepts Ltd said the parcel of land includes numerous outbuildings, a stable block with storage buildings, several large bird lofts and aviary structures and service yards.
Littleheath Road is a singe direction access road with no vehicular access to the A27 but the proposal was to create a two way access road.
Most Popular
There would be a range of dwellings with single and two storey plus a range of bedrooms from three to five.
Wildlife corridors would be formed along the southen and northern boundary to ‘enhance the biodiversity of the site and local area’.
"Submitted with this document is a set of scaled plans showing a scheme which would respect the nature and character of the area and provide a much needed addition to the failing housing land supply," the statement said.
Read More
"Eight of the dwellings are to be two storey in nature and a single level living dwelling located within a self contained plot.
"All the dwellings have suitable single storey garaging and storage facilities, which are accessed off a suitably sized principle access road."
To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference AL/126/22/OUT.