Former award-winning pub in East Sussex village could be turned into cottages

A former village pub in East Sussex could be turned into cottages.

Planet Properties has applied, through their agent Chelsea Consultants, to covert Horns Lodge in South Street, South Chailey, into four terraced cottages with separate parking land.

People can view the application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using reference LW/24/0402.

Planet Properties said the 979 square metre site at 20-23 South Street would still have eight parking spaces if the plan is approved.

Horns Lodge in South Chailey, pictured in 2018 by Peter Cripps

Their design and access statement said: “Parking provision has been made for two cars to each property and adequate turning space within the site.”

It said each property would have two bedrooms. It said: “The proposed properties are two stories high with a pitched roof as part of the conversion on the existing building, which is in keeping with the scale, massing and the height of neighbouring buildings, in accordance with local plan policy ST3. The conversion to provide residential properties has been given careful consideration with the living accommodation facing the garden rather than the A275.”

It added: “It is not considered that there will be any adverse effects on the occupiers of the new dwellings.”

Horns Lodge in South Street, South Chailey, in April 2024. Picture: Google Street View

The design and access statement said the buildings would be a ‘cottage design’ to reflect the surrounding homes and be ‘clearly identifiable as typical of a Sussex village’. It said: “The development will increase the strength of the built form creating a sense of sympathetic place making when viewed from the road.”

Horns Lodge was a popular community pub that dated back 300 years. It was named Country Pub of the Year five times in a row between 2011 and 2015 by the local branch of CAMRA but it has been left empty since it closed in 2019.

Residents had previously taken out an Asset of Community Value order on the historic hostelry in 2017. They then set up a limited company to bid for the pub when it came up at auction on March 20, 2019. They campaigned to raise £300,000 to secure the future of the pub but were not able to do so.

Planet Properties' design and access statement said: “The existing building has not operated as a Public House for seven years and was removed from the Asset of Community Value list on the 8th of March 2022.”