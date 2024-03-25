Former Brighton and Hove Albion star visits Sussex children's charity

Guy - now a Community Liaison Officer for Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation - cut the ribbon at the charity's HQ in North Chailey on Thursday morning.

He told everyone at the opening: "This is an amazing new gym which will do so much to change the lives of these young people.

"It is a privilege to be watching the young people using the new equipment. They all have smiles on their faces and it will clearly make a big difference to their day to day experiences here."

Guy was joined at the opening by Phil Broom, Disability Football Lead at the BHAFC Foundation, and one of the charity’s football pathway coaches, Dan Coppard, who also used to access the services at Chailey Heritage some 35 years ago.

The specially designed accessible gym means more sessions are available for the wider disabled community across Mid Sussex. New equipment includes an interactive fitness sensory wall; punchbag; easy stand glider; rehabilitation steps, a new bike you can play games on while you work out and a Ski Erg machine.

Dan Burnett, Fitness Centre Manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: "It's all about enabling our children and young people to actually be able to get out of their wheelchairs when possible.

"In effect, we now have two gyms, and that means more opportunities. It also means more space, and we welcome people from outside the Foundation with a physical and/or a learning disability."

To inquire about using the gym, please contact [email protected] or call 01825 723 723.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

For more than 30 years, Brighton Hove Albion Foundation, previously known as Albion in the Community, has changed lives through the power of football. Their work aims to help

local people to get active, live well, and learn new skills. The charity's work focuses primarily on young people living in Sussex, with the BHAFC Foundation holding regular activities in 35

towns and cities across East and West Sussex.

For more information, visit: www.bhafcfoundation.org.uk.

