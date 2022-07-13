Anne Jones, who is president of Neighbourly Care and a governor for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said the metal cover in front of Hurst Place is making an unacceptable amount of noise.

“I think what’s happened is that these drain covers fit on a framework around a hole and something’s broken underneath,” she said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne, who lives on the road, told the Middy that the clanging results from traffic driving over it.

Former Conservative county councillor Anne Jones next to the noisy drain cover on Butler's Green Road outside Hurst Place

“It’s the road leading in and out (of Haywards Heath to the A272) so it’s very busy with a lot of heavy vehicles and that’s why the drain cover just clangs so loudly all the time,” she said.

Anne said some residents on the side facing Butlers Green Road are ‘severely affected’ by the constant noise, especially those who are elderly.

She said: “People have to keep their windows and doors closed if they want to have a quiet life and that is unacceptable in weather like this.

“I don’t have my doors and windows open at night or when I’m resting because all I get is that ‘thud, thud, thud’ – it’s continuous.”

The noisy drain cover on Butler's Green Road outside Hurst Place

She added that residents who close their doors have to keep electric fans running so they can keep cool.

Anne said she informed West Sussex County Council’s highways team about it in March and was told the drain would be fixed shortly.

“We’re still waiting and the residents are so upset about it,” she said.

Ideally, Anne said she would like West Sussex County Council to prioritise the issue and fix it as soon as possible.

“It’s affecting the quality of life here for many of the people who are not in the best of health,” she said.

"We have to look after people and this is really disrupting their lives.

“It’s the noise and we all know that noise is a pollution and a lot of people deserve better.”