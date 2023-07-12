Former Eastbourne RNLI volunteer goes out on 1,000th call

A former Eastbourne RNLI volunteer, who now helps out in Poole, was called out to his 1,000th incident this week.

Dave Riley, who was with the Eastbourne station from 1996 until he moved to Poole in 2004, was part of the crew that was launched by HM Coastguard just after 8pm on Monday, July 10, to a report of a 23ft yacht aground in Dorset.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “From those call outs where Dave was helm, coxswain or crew on the many lifeboats over the years, with other volunteers at Poole and RNLI Eastbourne, his official stats are 1,239 people aided and 62 lives saved. Just take time to consider that in the terms of lives affected, the casualties and their loved ones, families and friends reunited and brought back safely home.

“Also consider the selfless sacrifice by Dave’s ‘understanding’ family - Debs, Bethan and Amber – who share their loved one, at a drop of a hat, their family life put on hold, interrupted with a pager, totally entwined with the lifeboat.”

Poole RNLI volunteer Dave Riley. Picture from RNLI/Nathan Williams

Mr Riley added: “I feel incredibly proud to have had an impact on so many lives, however, on each and every call I’ve been on, it’s been a team effort alongside many other dedicated volunteers - a team of like-minded people with many I now call my friends.”

This is Mr Riley’s 27th year with the charity.

Area lifesaving manager for the south east Seb Pinkard said: “Dave’s recent achievement of making his 1,000th service call for the RNLI reflects his devoted commitment over the years.

“As an organisation which relies on volunteers, we are extremely grateful for his and every volunteer’s time given to help those in need on our coastlines and inland waterways.

Dave Riley (middle) with other Poole RNLI volunteers. Picture from Poole RNLI

"This is a great achievement Dave, thanks for all that you and your fellow volunteers do for the RNLI. Thanks for your contribution to saving lives at sea.”

Volunteer lifeboat operation manager Matt Thomas added: “The RNLI recognises volunteers' length of service, [it is] a real mark of commitment. Correspondingly, recognising the number of shouts is a recognition of resilience and a willingness to respond, whatever the time, whatever the weather. It also recognises the volunteer's family and the support they have provided in reaching that mark.”