Former Hastings Mayor slams 'disgusting' fly-tipping
Former Hastings Mayor Phil Scott has slammed fly-tipping in a Hastings town centre road.
Mr Scott snapped this picture of rubbish, including an abandoned shopping trolley piled up in Stonefield Road a few days ago. Incredibly it was in front of a sign warning of penalties for fly-tipping.
He said: “It is disgusting!. If Hastings Borough Council street cleaning know where the hotspots are, why not clear and clean them more frequently?”
Cllr Alan Roberts commented: “It needs more prosecution and publicity when flytippers are caught. Unfortunately many don’t care about the environment they live in and have a ‘someone will clean it up’ mentality.”
At the same time a fly-tipped glass table, left on the pavement at nearby Waldegrave Street, was vandalised, causing the walkway to be strewn with shards of broken glass.
The council says treats this problem very seriously and will prosecute anyone caught fly-tipping waste.
