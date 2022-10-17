Hastings Bonfire celebrations in pictures

The celebrations saw bonfire societies and drumming groups from across Sussex taking part in a torchlit procession along the sea front and through the streets of the Old Town, though torches were put out in the narrow streets of Old Town for safety reasons.

It culminated with the giant bonfire on the beach being lit. The effigy this year took a swipe at Southern Water for discharging raw sewage into the sea. A first for this year’s celebrations was a new junior procession.

Local resident Carol Ridge commented: “It was a great event. The streets were full of people and everyone was having a great time. Thank you for the months of planning and hard work. It was one of the many fantastic local events in this great town.”

Pictures by Frank Copper and Kevin Boorman.

