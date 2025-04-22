Former West Sussex County Secretary passed away peacefully after long battle with Alzheimer's

Michael Holdsworth

Former County Secretary of West Sussex County Council, Edward Michael Holdsworth, or Michael as he was known to all, passed away peacefully in April after a long and arduous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Michael started his life in Halifax, Yorkshire and after completing his two years National Service in the Navy, enrolled at Worcester College, Oxford University where he studied law, leaving with a first class MA.

Instead of going into private practice, Michael decided that he wished to spend his life serving his local community. He completed his articles under Sir Bernard Kenyon and then became Clerk of West Riding County Council. He took the role of Deputy Clerk of Cheshire County Council before becoming the County Secretary of West Sussex County Council, a position he held for over twenty three years.

After the sudden and tragic passing of his wife, Merle in 1996, Michael decided to take early retirement.

He was fortunate enough to meet his second wife Lilian Holdsworth MBE through mutual friends and moved to Ferring where he spent many happy years with her.

Sadly, Lilian passed away recently after a battle with cancer, closely followed three weeks later by Michael. His family take great comfort in knowing they are now reunited again.

His passions included family, travelling, walking, playing croquet and watching cricket.

Michael will be fondly remembered as a person of the highest integrity who cared deeply about his local community and a loved and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

His final request was for a private funeral with his ashes to be scattered at sea.

Instead of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully received.

Enquiries to HD Tribe, 01903 249913.