A teenager has appeared in court after carrying out a series of street robberies in Eastbourne’s Terminus Road.

The 14-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, indicated a plea of guilty to four charges of robbery. The offences took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, between November 5, last year and January 11 this year and involved robbing people of cash, clothing and an i-Phone.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault, which took place at Eastbourne on January 11 and pleaded guilty to harassment at Stone Cross, Pevensey, on August 29, last year. The court made a three month youth rehabilitation order, and banned him from Eastbourne town centre for three months. Magistrates imposed a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? Take a look inside this Grade II listed cottage in one of the most famous towns in Sussex.