Free car parking available to shoppers in Lewes on Saturdays throughout December

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce reached an agreement with the Lewes District Council (LDC), allowing 14 of the Town’s Pay & Display car parks to offer day-time free parking to pre-Christmas shoppers, in a bid to attract visitors to the town and support its independent shops and eateries.

Chamber president, Clare Crouch, said: “We encourage Lewes residents and visitors from outside the town to come into Lewes and find refreshing ideas that they may not have seen in their own home-town shops."

“This gesture by Lewes District Council is very much appreciated, and we hope that it will give everyone planning their Christmas shopping yet another great reason to do it here in Lewes! We just ask that everyone follows mask wearing, and social distancing rules and guidelines that the shops have in place.

When using one of the participating car parks on the free Saturday, the Chamber points out that drivers should not pay at the machine or via the phone or app, as they will be charged, and will not be able to claim a refund.

“We also realise that some shoppers may not be comfortable or able to physically visit Lewes, which is why we encourage them to check out shop websites and “Click It Local”. The new website launched by LDC features a host of Lewes Independent Shops and is supported by the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.”

