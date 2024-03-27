Free Easter Sound and Light Show in Hastings

​It is being put on by Artists ‘zeroh’ (Daniel Hardiker and Neil Hetherington). It features a pre-recorded soundtrack featuring different styles of music animating the lights across the entire 500m length of Bottle Alley.

The event is a continuation of the pair’s installation and event work in Bottle Alley. Their artwork on the columns ‘Wavelength’ is now restored and being maintained by over 300 volunteers after the work was lost during lockdown. One hundred colours are regularly touched up at the pre organised paint days and the volunteers have even been seen polishing the glass in the winter low light months.

The ‘Bottle Alley Art Market’, last summer, was a huge success to be repeated again.

“Hastings and St Leonards are blessed with Bottle Alley which is why it has been a focus of our work since 2016, this special double decked promenade is a jewel in UK’s coastal deco architecture and the lights are a genius addition” said Neil Hetherington from zeroh.

Daniel Hardiker added: “ Were putting a sound system all the way down the space and creating a free audio reactive lightshow. It has never been done before like this and we are developing the space for future use, testing audience levels and production approaches. We have been working in partnership with event producer Gina Hewitt who is helping us elevate our event work to a whole new level, and Hastings Borough Council to get the formula right for an exciting and safe event.”

The event will feature loud music and flashing lights with moments of total darkness across the whole alley. Everyone is welcome but organisers kindly ask that dogs are left at home due to the noisy nature of the event and expected number of attendees. They also respectfully ask you not to bring alcohol into the area.

The approximately 20 minute show will play at 7:00 – 7:20 pm; 7:35 – 7:55 pm; 8:10 – 8:30 pm and 8:45 – 9:05pm, so everyone can fully appreciate this unique visual show. No booking required.

1 . Bottle Alley sound to light show Bottle Alley sound to light show Photo: supplied

2 . Bottle Alley sound to light show Bottle Alley sound to light show Photo: supplied

3 . Bottle Alley sound to light show Bottle Alley sound to light show Photo: supplied