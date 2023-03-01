British Gas has teamed up with The Post Office to hold energy advice pop-up sessions.

People concerned about their bills can get free advice when a session takes place at St Leonards-on-Sea Post Office, 12-14 London Road, on Tuesday March 7 from 11am – 2pm.

British Gas Energy Trust funded money and energy advisers from Hastings Advice and Representation Centre will provide free, independent advice for anyone seeking help, including including how to access energy saving advice and grants of up to £1,500.

Current research shows that nearly half (46%) of Brits feel confused about the support available for their energy bills and over a third (37%) don’t know where to find accurate advice.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust Chief Executive said: “The previous pop-ups were so well received; we know there’s a real need for even more in-community support, especially when so many people living in vulnerable communities don’t have access to online resources, so these pop-ups will be a lifeline to those really struggling this spring. As always, our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and by working closely with local organisations we are able to provide much needed financial and practical support to vulnerable members of the community, whether you’re a British Gas customer or not.”

Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive said: “Post Offices are at the heart of every community. Millions of people visit our branches each week to pay bills or top up their gas and electricity meters. Postmasters tell us that there are people really struggling to pay their bills and they’re seeing customers come through their door for the first time asking what support is available. So, we’re proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative to host even more Pop-Ups in 2023 where people can come in and speak to a real human being for energy and debt advice.

To further help households struggling with energy payments, British Gas is donating £10 million of customer support for vulnerable prepayment consumers to ensure the help gets to those who need it most. This donation comes off the back of recent research from Citizen’s Advice that revealed some customers are self-disconnecting from pre-payment meters without seeking help.

To find out more about British Gas Energy Trust visit: www.britishgas.co.uk/energy/british-gas-energy-trust.html.

