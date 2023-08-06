Since 2010, the free community event has always taken place in St Leonards Gardens but with Hastings Council in the process of selling the Lodge, which has always provided the power for the event, it was decided to switch to a new location at Concordia Hall and garden in Church Road, St Leonards.

The free event takes place on Sunday August 6, from 1pm – 5pm. It has an international flavour in both music and food bringing together performers from across a range of different styles. This year’s performers include the Amber Leafe Band which specialise in ‘world music with original twists’. Polanco, who play Klezmer music, and Hayley Savage The Hastings alt country and folk artist has an album and a couple of EPs under her belt.

Boathouse Theatre Group will also make their debut at the event. The group provides an opportunity for local people with learning difficulties to shine through song, dance and drama.

Acromax group performing at an earlier festival. Pic by Tim Miller

Other artists include Moldovian singer Marcela Cumpata and the Gizmo kids’ choir. Special mention must go to the Bexhill Ukrainians, who will be performing while their country is engulfed in conflict, and will bring a taste of their culture to St Leonards. Their performance will come on the back of a rapturously received appearance at the De La Warr Pavilion during Refugee Week.

Bringing a touch of ceilidh to the afternoon will be Viv and Chris – the Twin Arts Barn Dance band.

There will be refreshments and children’s activities available, as well as community stalls and a raffle.