In 55 pictures: Hastings Carnival Pram Race

Wet wild and windy weather on Wednesday evening did not deter teams from entering the Pram Race.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

The event, often described as the best night of Old Town Carnival Week, saw teams in fancy dress racing through the streets of the Old Town pushing elaborate wheeled contraptions while collecting money for local charities and good causes.

Themes included everything from Elton John to Alice in Wonderland and Barbie and there was even a dig at the sewage being dumped in the sea at Hastings.

Frank Copper also braved the weather to get these photos.

Pram Race in Hastings Old Town on August 2 2023. Photo by Frank Copper.

Pram Race in Hastings Old Town on August 2 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

