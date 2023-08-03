In 55 pictures: Hastings Carnival Pram Race
Wet wild and windy weather on Wednesday evening did not deter teams from entering the Pram Race.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
The event, often described as the best night of Old Town Carnival Week, saw teams in fancy dress racing through the streets of the Old Town pushing elaborate wheeled contraptions while collecting money for local charities and good causes.
Themes included everything from Elton John to Alice in Wonderland and Barbie and there was even a dig at the sewage being dumped in the sea at Hastings.
Frank Copper also braved the weather to get these photos.
Have you read? Shot fired through Old Town window narrowly misses person
Have you read? In 32 pictures – Carnival Seaboot Race
Page 1 of 14