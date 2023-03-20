​​Littlehampton Town Council’s Easter Holidays Park sessions are back and this year there will be more fun to be had.

Free of charge, families with children aged 3 to 11 are invited to two Easter Out and About mornings of outdoor fun.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, April 5, from 10am to midday at Mewsbrook Park.

Put your detective hats on as the best detectives are needed for a bunny hunting mission around the park for which they will receive a reward. Freedom Leisure will stage outdoor games including a bouncy castle. Plus, Nick Clark will run a family magic show.

Children at last year's Out and About session in Mewsbrook Park

The event will then be repeated at Southfields Park on Wednesday, April 12, from 10am to midday. Parking is limited at Southfields and there are no toilets.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at all sessions. For more information, contact the town council on 01903 732063 or visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk