Free family fun in Littlehampton for the Easter holidays

​​Littlehampton Town Council’s Easter Holidays Park sessions are back and this year there will be more fun to be had.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT

Free of charge, families with children aged 3 to 11 are invited to two Easter Out and About mornings of outdoor fun.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, April 5, from 10am to midday at Mewsbrook Park.

Put your detective hats on as the best detectives are needed for a bunny hunting mission around the park for which they will receive a reward. Freedom Leisure will stage outdoor games including a bouncy castle. Plus, Nick Clark will run a family magic show.

Children at last year's Out and About session in Mewsbrook Park
The event will then be repeated at Southfields Park on Wednesday, April 12, from 10am to midday. Parking is limited at Southfields and there are no toilets.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at all sessions. For more information, contact the town council on 01903 732063 or visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the Community Resources Committee said: “Don’t miss out on these fantastic Easter sessions. Come along and enjoy our beautiful parks as the children complete the bunny hunt. There is even a prize for all those that find all the bunnies.”

