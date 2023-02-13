Children can have fun learning about the dinosaurs that once walked the Hastings area at a free event at the Shipwreck Museum

Hastings Shipwreck Museum at Rock-a-Nore Road

To help entertain youngsters and the young at heart during the February school half-term, the Shipwreck Museum in Hastings Old Town is hosting two fossil sessions presented by Hastings Geology Society.

David Alderton, a leading geologist, will tell the story, fully illustrated with pictures and images, of our local fossils and ancient environments. However, it will not just be a case of watching and listening. There will also be the opportunity to actually handle the bones of dinosaurs and other specimens which lived in Hastings 140 million years ago.

Then there is the Museum’s prehistoric trackway where children can walk in footsteps originally made by a dinosaur in the Fairlight area, not to mention a pair of perfectly preserved Iguanodon footprints on which children can sit.

The sessions take place at the museum in Rock-a-Nore Road, open every day of half-term, on Saturday February 11 and Wednesday February 15 at 2pm. There is no entry charge and visitors will almost certainly want to take the opportunity to explore the rest of the building with its fascinating range of maritime displays. Exhibits include a cannon from the wreck of the Amsterdam, part of a Roman ship regarded as the earliest sea-going sailing vessel ever discovered in the northern hemisphere and a perfectly preserved tree dating back to the period when Moses and Tutankhamun walked the earth.