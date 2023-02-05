Take a look inside the new South American eatery that has opened in Hastings

We took a look inside Cumbia Kitchen – a new South American eatery and cocktail bar in St Leonards –on its opening day to find out what it has to offer.

Cumbia Kitchen is based at 44 Marina, formerly The Edge. It comes after successful ventures selling tasty street-food style food at pop up venues around the town and from a kiosk on Hastings Pier.

Owner Jackie Turner explained: “We have been serving South American food in Hastings and at festivals in the South east for over four years with and were finalists in the Sussex Food Awards with our previous brand.

“Cumbia Kitchen more accurately reflects our love of South American food and culture. It is what happens when passionate food and music lovers get together and decide to share their talents.

As well as serving up delicious Columbian dishes – the restaurant stays open later Thursday to Sunday offering cocktails such as passion fruit caipirinha, pisco sours and frozen batidas. Other cocktails on offer include the popular run-based Dark and Stormy and a run espresso Martini. You can even sample Agwa, the traditional drink of Bolivia, a herbal liqueur made with Bolivian coca leaves and 37 other natural herbs and botanicals.

When we visited we tried the loaded pataconachos, crispy plantain topped with lightly spiced black beans, avocado sauce, garlic sauce and salsa. It comes in a variety of sizes with people being able to share. It was fresh, zingy and just the right amount.

There are extensive vegan and vegetarian options but meat eaters can sample tamarind braised pork or blackened panela beef. The great thing is that the dishes are designed to be able to have a small tapas style experience or a larger version if you are feeling hungry. It’s a great way to sample a range of options.

There are South American wines on offer as well as beers from Sussex brewery Gun and an organic cider.

When we visited on a Saturday lunchtime there was a lively, friendly atmosphere with seating outside. If you are a fan of South American food or want to try a new experience – check out Cumbia Kitchen.

Have you read? These Priory Meadow shops are still closed three weeks after the town centre flooding

1 . Cumbia Kitchen Cumbia Kitchen is a new eatery based at Marian, St Leonards Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Cumbia Kitchen Cumbia Kitchen offers a range of cocktails Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Cumbia Kitchen Inside Cumbia Kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Cumbia Kitchen Cumbia Kitchen has outside tables to enjoy in good weather Photo: supplied Photo Sales