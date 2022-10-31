Halloween sees the return of the Fat Tuesday Hastings Voodoo Festival. The event will see a troupe of amazing costumed characters, some carrying a coffin, accompanied by brass musicians from the New Orleans Second Line group.

People are invited to dress up and join in the fun. The event starts at The Lord Nelson pub, in the Bourne at 7pm, when there will be live music from the Fiasco Second Line Band. The procession then sets off for the Albion pub, at 8.30pm, moving through George Street. There will be live music at the Albion from 9pm with Message from the Ravens.