Free Horsham yoga event in bid to help foodbank

A special yoga event is to be held in Horsham later this month to raise funds for the town’s foodbank.

Heartspace Yoga is to stage the free event – its 10th charity yoga class – at Millais School on June 27.

Heartspace founder Meg Thompson said: “Our last event raised over £1,000 and with foodbank demand rising by 60 per cent this year while donations have dropped significantly, the need for community support has never been greater.”

The event is from 7pm-8.15pm on June 27 and is free to attend with people invited to donate what they can. More information is available at https://www.heartspaceyoga.org/charity-yoga-class

Meg added: “This event is open to all levels, offering a calming class with a big-hearted purpose.”