People can enjoy a free family event when the Bexhill After Dark Light Festival returns to Bexhill seafront on Saturday January 28 from 4.30pm – 8pm.

The festival, produced by local events company 18 Hours, is returning for its second year. This year, the event will focus on the seafront and Park Avenue, featuring an illuminated parade for both wheeled and walking participants.

The featured installation is "Dr. Kronovator's Fire Laboratory" on the Metropole Lawns, creates an interactive environment featuring ingenious fire shows for audiences of all ages. Visitors will have the opportunity to wander through a scene of flames and chemical reactions that are made all the more exciting by an evocative and informative soundscape.

In addition to this installation, Bexhill After Dark features the interactive "Beach Beacon" at the De La Warr Pavilion working with local Talent Accelerator participants who will transform the iconic art deco building into a lightbox of shifting colours and projections, accompanied by a soundtrack created by local students. Performances at Park Avenue will include illuminated juggling by UK African Acrobats, a dance collaboration between Sujata Banerjee Dance Company and Bexhill College students. Look out for a free late night at Bexhill Museum and Bexhill’s favourites Circo Rum Baba’s Light Gliders by the Clock Tower. Bexhill Heritage will illuminate Bexhill's bandstand and host bands and children's activities.

Community workshops run by international puppeteers Thingumajig Theatre are free and open to the public – just turn up at DV8, St Leonards Road on Saturday 28 January between 10-1pm.

Walkers and wheelers who want to join the "We are Stardust" parade with Radiator Arts, should line up opposite the Clock Tower at 5:50pm. The parade will feature illuminated bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooter horses, and local schools and community groups, making their way along the seafront to Channel View East.

The event is funded by Arts Council England and supported by a local advisory panel, Rother District Council, Bexhill Town Council 1066 Country and others.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Bexhill After Dark returning this year," said Mandy Curtis, Director of 18 Hours. "It will bring a host of top-quality illuminated art and entertainment.

For more information and timings, please visit www.18hours.org.uk.