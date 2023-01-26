Take inspiration from the interior design of this flat for sale in the West Hill area of Hastings

​Nestled between the West Hill and Hastings town centre, this immaculate three bedroomed flat is on the market with Made who are inviting offers over £350,000.

​It is packed with original features and comprised am open plan living and dining space fitted with a bespoke kitchen.

There is a door leading out to a rear facing balcony which enjoys the afternoon and evening sun. There are three bedrooms, two of which are generous doubles, together with a stylish shower room fitted with geometric tiles. The main bedroom enjoys a feature fireplace and a large bay window.

The central position means it is just a short walk to the town centre, Old Town or seafront.

Have you read? Take a look inside this Hastings penthouse flat which has views of the pier and sea

Have you read? Take a look at what is on offer in this family owned Italian deli in Hastings Old Town

1 . West Hill flat This spacious bedroom has a fire place and a bay window Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . West Hill flat The flat is in Castledown Avenue on the West Hill Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . West Hill flat The bathroom has eye-catching geometric tiles Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . West Hill flat The rustic kitchen area Photo: supplied Photo Sales