The lounge area

Take inspiration from the interior design of this flat for sale in the West Hill area of Hastings

​Nestled between the West Hill and Hastings town centre, this immaculate three bedroomed flat is on the market with Made who are inviting offers over £350,000.

By Andy Hemsley
29 minutes ago

​It is packed with original features and comprised am open plan living and dining space fitted with a bespoke kitchen.

There is a door leading out to a rear facing balcony which enjoys the afternoon and evening sun. There are three bedrooms, two of which are generous doubles, together with a stylish shower room fitted with geometric tiles. The main bedroom enjoys a feature fireplace and a large bay window.

The central position means it is just a short walk to the town centre, Old Town or seafront.

1. West Hill flat

This spacious bedroom has a fire place and a bay window

Photo: supplied

2. West Hill flat

The flat is in Castledown Avenue on the West Hill

Photo: supplied

3. West Hill flat

The bathroom has eye-catching geometric tiles

Photo: supplied

4. West Hill flat

The rustic kitchen area

Photo: supplied

