Take inspiration from the interior design of this flat for sale in the West Hill area of Hastings
Nestled between the West Hill and Hastings town centre, this immaculate three bedroomed flat is on the market with Made who are inviting offers over £350,000.
It is packed with original features and comprised am open plan living and dining space fitted with a bespoke kitchen.
There is a door leading out to a rear facing balcony which enjoys the afternoon and evening sun. There are three bedrooms, two of which are generous doubles, together with a stylish shower room fitted with geometric tiles. The main bedroom enjoys a feature fireplace and a large bay window.
The central position means it is just a short walk to the town centre, Old Town or seafront.
