Free Littlehampton children's sessions attended by hundreds of children

Children aged between 2 and 11 years old were challenged to find over 30 hidden foam bunnies around the parks in order to crack a special Easter code during the sessions in the Easter holidays.

A town council spokesperson said: “We are extremely pleased with this year’s turnout for the events, particularly the Mewsbrook session which seems to grow in popularity every year. It was fantastic to see residents and families from neighbouring towns come together to enjoy the sessions. We would like to give a special thanks to Nick Clark, Freedom Leisure and our wonderful Community Wardens for supporting the sessions.”