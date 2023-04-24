Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Free Littlehampton children's sessions attended by hundreds of children

​​Over 600 children attended Littlehampton Town Council’s free Easter Out and About sessions at Mewsbrook Park and Southfields.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

Children aged between 2 and 11 years old were challenged to find over 30 hidden foam bunnies around the parks in order to crack a special Easter code during the sessions in the Easter holidays.

Children’s entertainer Nick Clark put on a magic show and free balloon modelling while Freedom Leisure provided a range of games and inflatables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lidl Sussex expansion announced – 34 new stores planned
Most Popular
Easter Out and About session in Mewsbrook Park, LittlehamptonEaster Out and About session in Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton
Easter Out and About session in Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton

A town council spokesperson said: “We are extremely pleased with this year’s turnout for the events, particularly the Mewsbrook session which seems to grow in popularity every year. It was fantastic to see residents and families from neighbouring towns come together to enjoy the sessions. We would like to give a special thanks to Nick Clark, Freedom Leisure and our wonderful Community Wardens for supporting the sessions.”

Related topics:Littlehampton Town CouncilFreedom Leisure